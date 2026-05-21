Belgium's parliament approves resolution on Lebanon

A plenary session of the Chamber. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives has adopted a resolution condemning the conflict in Lebanon and urging the government to denounce Israel’s “strategy of forced displacement.”

For weeks, Israel has conducted a large-scale military offensive against Hezbollah strongholds, mainly in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army has also established a buffer zone intended to protect civilians in northern Israel.

The conflict has had significant humanitarian consequences. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reports over 3,000 civilian deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

The resolution also condemns Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel and reaffirms Israel’s right to defend its land and population.

Left-wing opposition parties abstained from the vote, arguing that the resolution was not strong enough.