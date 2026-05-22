Legislators approve health sector reform

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke addresses a plenary session of the Federal Parliament on 21 May 2026. © BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Healthcare providers guilty of serious fraud could temporarily lose their health insurance registration (RIZIV) number under a new law approved on Thursday evening by Belgium’s Parliament.

The law, proposed by Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, had sparked intense debate in recent months.

Initially introduced last summer, it prompted a doctors’ strike and caused friction within the ruling coalition.

A key measure that raised concern was the proposed suspension of a healthcare provider’s RIZIV number in the event of severe violations.

Vandenbroucke explained on Thursday that this penalty would only be imposed by an administrative court chaired by a magistrate and including representatives of the healthcare sector.

The legislation also addresses fees for medical services. Vandenbroucke’s original plan had included caps for surcharges—125% in hospitals and 25% elsewhere — but these limits were later removed.

Healthcare funds and providers now have until 31 July 2027 to propose alternatives. If no agreement is reached, the government will decide, with the changes taking effect in 2028.

Finally, the law includes a number of measures aimed at making contracting more appealing for doctors. For example, in future, part of the premiums will go only to contracted healthcare providers.