Friday 22 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Court rejects Belgium's appeal in colonial crimes against humanity case

Friday 22 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Court rejects Belgium's appeal in colonial crimes against humanity case
Palace of Justice taken from the 58th rooftop, in Brussels, on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Court of Cassation dismissed the appeal filed by the Belgian State against a previous judgment concerning colonial-era atrocities, in a decision made on Friday.

As a result, the decision handed down by the Brussels Court of Appeal on 2 December 2024 is now final.

The Belgian Government has been definitively convicted of a crime against humanity committed during the colonial period.

The court ordered the state to pay civil compensation to five victims of a policy of racial segregation.

During the colonial era, Belgium implemented the forced removal of mixed-race children, a policy the court has now strictly penalised.

This final judgment marks the first time a European state has been ordered to compensate victims of colonisation.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.