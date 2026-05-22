Court rejects Belgium's appeal in colonial crimes against humanity case

Palace of Justice taken from the 58th rooftop, in Brussels, on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Court of Cassation dismissed the appeal filed by the Belgian State against a previous judgment concerning colonial-era atrocities, in a decision made on Friday.

As a result, the decision handed down by the Brussels Court of Appeal on 2 December 2024 is now final.

The Belgian Government has been definitively convicted of a crime against humanity committed during the colonial period.

The court ordered the state to pay civil compensation to five victims of a policy of racial segregation.

During the colonial era, Belgium implemented the forced removal of mixed-race children, a policy the court has now strictly penalised.

This final judgment marks the first time a European state has been ordered to compensate victims of colonisation.

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