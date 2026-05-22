EU slams Turkey over judiciary actions undermining political opposition

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Turkey is expected to uphold democratic standards as an EU candidate country and a long-standing member of the Council of Europe, a EU statement has stressed.

A court decision on 21 May to annul the regular and extraordinary congresses of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has raised questions about the rule of law, fundamental rights, democratic pluralism and the independence of the judiciary, the European External Action Service said on Friday.

The statement also referred to previous charges, arrests, prosecutions and removals from office involving elected officials and opposition figures, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Concerns over opposition participation

Political opposition must be able to operate, organise and take part in the political process without fear of repression, the EU’s diplomatic service said.

Legal and administrative proceedings should not be used to intimidate opposition parties and politicians or hinder their participation on an equal footing with governing parties.

People in Turkey “deserve to enjoy the benefits of a vibrant and competitive democracy, where the voice of the people is heard,” the European External Action Service declared.