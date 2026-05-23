Jazz Middelheim returns to Antwerp this weekend

Illustration picture shows the 'Jazz Middelheim' music festival in Antwerp, Friday 13 August 2021. BELGA PHOTO TIJS VANDERSTAPPEN

The Jazz Middelheim festival opens this Saturday in Antwerp, featuring 26 international artists performing over the weekend at Park Den Brandt.

Saturday’s line-up includes Flea and the Honora Band, a project led by Flea, bassist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. Other performers include singer-songwriter Cécile McLorin Salvant, artist Annahstasia, and DJ Hunee.

On Sunday, attendees will be treated to performances by British funk group Cymande, the Fred Hersch Trio, and musician Jasmine Myra.

Music lovers can enjoy the Pentecost Monday finale with jazz-fusion drummer Billy Cobham presenting his project “Billy Cobham’s Time Machine.” Also performing are the modern jazz group Chris Potter Trio and DJ Tereza.

This year’s festival, according to organisers, is dedicated to “expression,” celebrating the collision and collaboration of diverse musical voices.

Jazz Middelheim is holding its second edition since relaunching under new management, continuing to evolve while honouring its heritage. Founded in 1969, the festival is recognised as one of Belgium’s most esteemed jazz events.

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