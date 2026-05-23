Environmentalists dissatisfied with crop protection guidelines

Illustration picture shows a protest march in Brussels, to support biodiversity, organized by Stop Ecocide, Greenpeace, Canopea, Rise for Climate, Youth for Climate, Climate Justice for Rosa, de Fondation europ¿enne pour le droit du vivant, Extinction Rebellion en de Grootouders voor het Klimaat, Sunday 21 May 2023. To slow down the biodiversity crisis, the organizers are calling for ecocide to be included in Belgian legislation with an ambitious definition of ecocide. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Belgian environmental federation Canopea has raised concerns about three points in the guidelines presented at the General States of Crop Protection (EGPC), while acknowledging the significant work carried out by the Walloon Agricultural Research Centre (CRA-W) and its partners.

The EGPC was launched in October 2025 by Walloon Agriculture Minister Anne-Catherine Dalcq (MR) to reduce pesticide use and develop practical alternatives for the agricultural sector. The resulting guidelines were unveiled on Friday by CRA-W in Gembloux, Namur.

Canopea described the presentation of the EGPC guidelines as a “missed opportunity” for those expecting substantial progress on pesticide reduction.

In its statement, the federation criticised the lack of ambition and clarity in the document, noting the absence of specific goals and measurable indicators.

It also expressed disappointment over the exclusion of organic farming from the discussion. Canopea emphasised that no speakers linked the guidelines to the Plan Bio 2030 goal of achieving at least 30% of farmland cultivated organically by 2030, arguing that significant pesticide reduction hinges on expanding organic farming.

The federation further highlighted the inadequacy of the systemic approach adopted, even though it was integrated into the presentation upon request from multiple stakeholders, including Canopea. It argued that key considerations, such as opposing free-trade agreements, ensuring fair agricultural wages, and promoting generational renewal, were overlooked.

A revised version of the guidelines is set to be released in February 2027, with an economic assessment of the proposed alternatives planned for late 2027.

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