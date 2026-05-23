Famous Antwerp fair opens again, De Wever pays visit

Sinskenfoor fair in Antwerp. Credit: Stad Antwerpen

The annual Sinksenfoor fair in Antwerp officially opened on Saturday at Spoor Oost.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder, acting Mayor Els van Doesburg, and Alderman for Markets and Fairs Johan Klaps were present at the opening.

During the event, Van Doesburg received a brief waffle-making lesson from a stallholder, while De Wever and his family explored various attractions, including a glass maze.

The Sinksenfoor, one of Belgium’s largest fairs, will run until 28 June at Spoor Oost in Borgerhout. This year, the fair features 147 stalls, including 39 food and drink stands, spread across a two-kilometre area.

Visitors can enjoy classic attractions alongside new highlights such as the “Thrill Ride Kong,” “Rolling Rock,” and a brand-new rope ladder challenge.

Opening times vary, with weekdays starting at 16:00, except Wednesdays and weekends when attractions open at 14:00. Closing times differ, too, with Fridays extending to 1:00, Saturdays until 2:00, and other days ending at midnight, except for Pentecost Sunday and Monday.

Related News