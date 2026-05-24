Four fans injured and six arrested after football derby

This picture shows the Sclessin stadium (stade Maurice Dufrasne, Standard de Liege) before a soccer match between Standard de Liege and KVC Westerlo, Saturday 19 April 2025 in Liege, on day 4 (out of 10) of the Europe Play-offs of the 2024-2025 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Four people were injured in violent clashes on Saturday night at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Sclessin following the Walloon derby between Standard Liège and Sporting Charleroi, according to the Liège police.

Several police vehicles were also damaged during the unrest. Six individuals were arrested for violating football-related laws, the police said.

The violence erupted after Standard Liège supporters stormed the pitch following provocations after Charleroi’s 2-0 victory. Tensions then spilled outside the stadium, where officers were injured and numerous flares were thrown at the police.

Liège Mayor Willy Demeyer strongly condemned the incidents, stating the unruly behaviour during the final day of the play-offs “will not go without consequences.” He assured that those responsible would face prosecution and measures would be taken based on official reports.

Further investigations, including camera analysis, will be conducted, added the police, noting this will include examining the actions of certain players at the end of the match.

Related News