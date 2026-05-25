Belgium in Brief: Make Brussels beautiful again

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon to everyone who's not out enjoying a nice drink on a summery terrace!

It's Maïthé Chini here, rested, recharged and ready to guide you through the news on The Brussels Times homepage this bank holiday.

Today is Whit Monday, which means that most employees in Belgium are enjoying their second long weekend this month – even if they do not really know what the bank holiday is supposed to signify.

If you want to know more about what it is, where it came from, and which shops are open today, our reporter Isabella Vivian has the answers for you.

But the main article on our website today is not about the origin of Whitsun. Instead, it's about the thousands of concrete blocks on the streets of Brussels, and about how the new government wants to remove them all.

What was initially conceived as emergency and temporary security infrastructure later became widely used for mobility projects, temporary cycling lanes and traffic-calming measures. Over time, the blocks became increasingly permanent across the Brussels landscape.

Last week, the first concrete block was symbolically removed by several Brussels ministers – marking the beginning of a broader plan to dismantle most of the 3,000 concrete blocks in the region and "make Brussels beautiful again". Reporter Léa Huppe tells you all about it.

We also have two stories from this weekend that you might have missed while you were out enjoying the sunshine.

The first one is by our reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin, who interviewed Roxane, a Brussels-based private investigator (PI).

While I have always associated PIs with Sherlock Holmes-style mind games, shadowy figures and cheating spouses, Roxane told Kosmos all about how her reality does not match the image of the chain-smoking noir detectives in my mind.

Roxane might stress that she's no Sherlock, but after reading Kosmos' article, I can't help but think that she is pretty cool. Have a read and decide for yourself.

And lastly, Isabella Vivian's dating series is back – as was her ghost, who turned into a zombie and rose from the dead, but only briefly. I thought "zombieing" was a relatively uncommon phenomenon, but apparently I was wrong.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Happy Monday!

Maïthé

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