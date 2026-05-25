Huge industrial fire breaks out south of Brussels, releasing toxic fumes

Smoke plumes from the fire are visible from Brussels. Credit: Brussels Fire Service

A major industrial fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Tubize, Walloon Brabant, releasing toxic fumes and prompting the activation of the municipal emergency plan.

The fire started late Monday morning in a textile factory located on Rue de la Filature. Smoke from the blaze is visible from Brussels.

Due to the presence of toxic fumes, residents of Rue de Bruxelles have been evacuated and are currently being sheltered at the town hall, according to Mayor Samuel D’Orazio.

The affected warehouse also contains acetylene cylinders, which pose additional risks.

The fire has spread to several neighbouring homes near the factory.