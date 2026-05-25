Monday 25 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

May heat record smashed in the UK as temperatures soar across Europe

Monday 25 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
May heat record smashed in the UK as temperatures soar across Europe
Credit: Belga

The United Kingdom registered its hottest ever day in May on Monday, with temperatures near London reaching 33.5°C, according to the national weather agency.

The previous record for May was 32.8°C, set in 1922 and equalled 1944.

Elsewhere in Europe, extreme heat caused tragic incidents over the weekend.

In Lyon, France, a 28-year-old woman died from heatstroke on Sunday while participating in a sports event. Temperatures in the city reached 30°C.

In Paris, the heat also claimed a life during a sports event: a 53-year-old man suffered a fatal heart attack while running.

Ten other runners collapsed during a race in Maisons-Alfort, a town southeast of Paris, and were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

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