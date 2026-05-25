May heat record smashed in the UK as temperatures soar across Europe

The United Kingdom registered its hottest ever day in May on Monday, with temperatures near London reaching 33.5°C, according to the national weather agency.
The previous record for May was 32.8°C, set in 1922 and equalled 1944.
Elsewhere in Europe, extreme heat caused tragic incidents over the weekend.
In Lyon, France, a 28-year-old woman died from heatstroke on Sunday while participating in a sports event. Temperatures in the city reached 30°C.
In Paris, the heat also claimed a life during a sports event: a 53-year-old man suffered a fatal heart attack while running.
Ten other runners collapsed during a race in Maisons-Alfort, a town southeast of Paris, and were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.