May heat record smashed in the UK as temperatures soar across Europe

Credit: Belga

The United Kingdom registered its hottest ever day in May on Monday, with temperatures near London reaching 33.5°C, according to the national weather agency.

The previous record for May was 32.8°C, set in 1922 and equalled 1944.

Elsewhere in Europe, extreme heat caused tragic incidents over the weekend.

In Lyon, France, a 28-year-old woman died from heatstroke on Sunday while participating in a sports event. Temperatures in the city reached 30°C.

In Paris, the heat also claimed a life during a sports event: a 53-year-old man suffered a fatal heart attack while running.

Ten other runners collapsed during a race in Maisons-Alfort, a town southeast of Paris, and were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.