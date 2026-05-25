Over 2,430 people walk to raise awareness on breast cancer in Dilsen-Stokkem

Pink ribbon, symbolising breast cancer awareness and support. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

More than 2,400 people participated on Monday in the fourth edition of the ‘Walk for Pink Ribbon’ in Hoge Kempen National Park in Dilsen-Stokkem, Limburg Province, to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Participants had the option of five walking routes, ranging from 6 to 35 kilometres, and catering for all fitness levels.

The event raised about €75,000 through donations and merchandise sales, according to organisers Pink Ribbon and Walking.be.

All proceeds will be donated to the Pink Ribbon association to fund projects focused on prevention, awareness, and support for breast cancer patients.

The ‘Walk for Pink Ribbon’ marks the conclusion of ‘La Marche Rose,’ Pink Ribbon’s annual virtual walking challenge, held in May.