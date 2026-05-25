Jacky Ickx (81) tests the FIA WEC Hypercar Genesis on Circuit Paul Ricard

Jacky Ickx testing the Genesis Hypercar at Paul Ricard. © HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT

Belgium's Jacky Ickx drove the Genesis GMR-001 in a private test session last Thursday at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, organisers confirmed on Monday.

The seven-time Le Mans winner, now 81, tested the hypercar as part of his role as ambassador and advisor for the Korean team that debuted in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) this year.

To celebrate the occasion, the vehicle was repainted to match the colours of Ickx’s iconic helmet—midnight blue with a white stripe.

Ickx completed several laps without issue, accompanied by Germany's André Lotterer, a triple Le Mans winner, who acted as his advisor during the test.

Reflecting on the experience, Ickx remarked, “It was indescribable. When the garage door opened, I discovered something I did not expect at all. That Genesis, dressed in dark blue with a white stripe, profoundly moved me. But what matters most is living in the moment.

"Sharing this passion for motor racing with others, sharing the human element—it’s undoubtedly one of the most important moments of my life. What the team gave me is absolutely unique. Yes, dreams can come true, but I promise you, I won’t return to competition.”

Ickx, widely regarded as Belgium’s greatest motor racing champion, has made only rare appearances in modern race cars since retiring from professional racing in the mid-1980s to focus on rally raids.

In 1998, he competed in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps alongside his daughter, Vanina Ickx, driving a Renault Mégane.

Nearly two decades later, in 2017, he took part in the 25 Hours Fun Cup at Spa-Francorchamps, but opted to leave the driving to his five children.