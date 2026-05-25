Football: Clijsters, Vercauteren and Scifo inducted into Pro League Hall of Fame

RAAL's talent development manager Enzo Scifo pictured during a soccer match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and RAAL La Louviere, Sunday 08 February 2026 in Brussels, on day 24 of the 2025-2026 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Three football legends were inducted into the Pro League Hall of Fame on Monday evening at the annual Pro League Awards in Antwerp. They are: KV Mechelen icon Lei Clijsters and RSC Anderlecht greats Frank Vercauteren and Enzo Scifo.

The Hall of Fame was established two years ago to mark the Pro League’s 50th anniversary. Fans determine the inductees each year through a voting process.

This year, six players were shortlisted: Hugo Broos, Lei Clijsters, Stéphane Demol, Enzo Scifo, Erwin Vandenbergh, and Frank Vercauteren.

Initially, only two inductees were planned for 2023, but a tie in the voting led to three players being honoured.

Last year’s inductees were Raoul Lambert and Rob Rensenbrink.

The Hall of Fame now has 16 football legends. Previous members include Aline Zeler, Eric Gerets, Franky Van der Elst, Jan Ceulemans, Jean-Marie Pfaff, Luc Nilis, Michel Preud’homme, Pär Zetterberg, Thomas Buffel, Vincent Kompany, and Wesley Sonck.