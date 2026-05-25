Sport: Fans turn out in their thousands to celebrate Club Brugge's championship title

Club Brugge players pictured during the celebrations of Club Brugge after winning the 2025-2026 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship, in Brugge, on Monday 25 May 2026. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER

Thousands of Club Brugge fans gathered in Bruges on Monday evening to celebrate their team’s championship title.

They were hosted in a festive area organised by the West Flanders city, with DJ sets, tributes to the players, and a large public celebration.

The players paraded through the city centre aboard a bus, cheered on by supporters lining the route.

Upon arriving at the Grand Place, known locally as the Markt, the team took to the grand stage set up for the event.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, bidding farewell in his final season, delivered a heartfelt speech to mark his retirement.

A fireworks display and video commemorated the Club’s historical titles. Shortly after, light aircraft flew over the Grand Place, trailing smoke in the team’s colours.

The players were presented with medals by Brugge Mayor, Dirk De Fauw, representing the CD&V party.

Entertainment was provided by DJ Licious, Robin Keyaert, Rik Verheye, and DJ Vanathic.

Police estimated the attendance at around 6,000 people.