Football: Aurélie Reynders voted best player in Lotto Super League

OHL Women's Aurelie Reynders pictured in action during a soccer match between Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women and Arsenal, in December 2025. © BELGA PHOTO JILL DELSAUX

Aurélie Reynders of OH Leuven Women was named the best player of the season in the Lotto Super League at the Pro League Awards on Monday evening.

The 18-year-old midfielder scored eight goals and played a key role in securing the championship title for the team from Leuven.

She narrowly won the award by one vote, edging out teammate Lowiese Seynhaeve and RSCA striker Luna Vanzeir.

Earlier in the evening, she was also honoured with the ‘Nieuwsblad Talent of the Season’ award.

Reynders’ performance this season has been remarkable. She led OH Leuven Women to their second consecutive Lotto Super League title following their earlier success in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

During the Champions League campaign, she scored twice and provided three assists.

She succeeds Mariam Toloba of Standard, who was last year’s winner of the best female player award.