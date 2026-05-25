Football: Christian Brüls voted best player in Challenger Pro League

Beveren's Christian Bruls pictured in action during a soccer game between SK Beveren and KV Kortrijk, Saturday 11 April 2026 in Beveren, on day 33 of the 2025-2026 'Challenger Pro League' 1B second division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS

SK Beveren’s Christian Brüls was named player of the season in Belgium’s Challenger Pro League during the Pro League Awards in Antwerp on Monday evening.

The 37-year-old attacking midfielder played a pivotal role in SK Beveren’s title-winning campaign, their unbeaten season, and their promotion to the Jupiler Pro League.

Brüls was chosen over Thierry Ambrose of KV Kortrijk and his teammate Jearl Margaritha.

Brüls will once again compete in the Jupiler Pro League next season as SK Beveren returns to the top tier after five years.

He contributed significantly to the team’s success, scoring five goals and providing a remarkable 15 assists during their unbeaten run.

Earlier in the evening, he also received the Pro Assist trophy for the most assists of the season.

Brüls began his illustrious career at KAS Eupen in 2005 and has since played for numerous teams across Belgium and abroad, including Trabzonspor, Gent, Nice, Rennes, and Standard Liège.

He joined SK Beveren 18 months ago.

On the awards list, Brüls succeeds Jelle Vossen of Zulte Waregem, who recently retired from professional football.