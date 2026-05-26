Belgium in Brief: Tragedy in Flanders

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon. Katie Westwood back holding the pen on our Belgium in Brief newsletter today.

First, some distressing news from Flanders. A bus carrying a group of schoolchildren was hit by a train this morning at a level crossing in Buggenhout. At least four people, including two children, died in the accident. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the emergency services.

A tragic story such as this puts our problems into perspective. Since around 10:30 this morning, parts of Brussels have been affected by a power outage, which is still ongoing as I write this brief. Just as we were finishing our morning meeting, the Brussels Times newsroom in Ixelles was plunged into darkness. It’s only through the wonders of 4G hotspots that we have been able to continue reporting the news.

Every time something like this happens, we are reminded how terribly reliant we are on technology to do the most basic things, like boiling a pan of water. I was all prepared to keep calm and carry on, but without a cup of tea to wet my whistle, it’s not so easy.

How are you getting on in the extreme heat affecting Belgium this week? It seems like only yesterday we were whingeing about the cold month of May. Now, I think it’s finally safe to put away the thermal underwear until next winter.

In fact, as our Political Editor Maïthé Chini writes, we might be in the midst of the year’s first official heatwave, with temperatures expected to climb as high as 32°C in Brussels today. Read all about it here.

Elsewhere, we report on a disturbing incident which happened in Forest Park late last week. A man was allegedly seen masturbating in public, prompting a group of women to confront him about his behaviour. Police have reportedly identified the man and an investigation is underway.

It’s good to see incidents like this being taken seriously by authorities. When I was young, “flashers” were seen as a bit of a joke, but in the wake of several high-profile cases in which exhibitionists went on to commit heinous acts of sexual violence, nobody is laughing now.

Staying with crime, reporter Anas El Baye looks at the severe shortage of places in youth detention centres in Belgium and sets out the concerns of the judiciary around the issue. Anas interviewed a Brussels youth judge, who told him, "If I make a decision and that decision is not implemented, then I cannot properly do my job.”

I’ll leave you with a more uplifting story. From June, the historic Halles de Saint-Géry in Brussels city centre will return to its origins and host a food hall and market. A dozen artisan sellers will work in the market, selling fresh produce and offering dine-in options.

Bye for now.

Katie

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Two teenagers, the driver and the supervisor, have been killed. Read more.

The network operator for the distribution of natural gas and electricity in Brussels, Sibelga, reported outages in three municipalities. Read more.

Belgium has been plagued by rain, hail and thunderstorms in recent months, but the country has been experiencing exactly the opposite the past couple of days. Read more.

Lack of public spending in the justice system is leading to shortages in detention centres, forcing violent under-18 young offenders back onto the streets. Read more.

Several women confronted a man in Forest Park on Friday, who they claim was pleasuring himself in front of them. Read more.

The city centre's historical hall returns to its roots with a new upcoming food market featuring local artisans and dine-in options. Read more.

The beaches, lakes and marinas have been recognised for the quality of their waters, their safety and their environmental commitments. Read more.