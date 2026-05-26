Belgian travellers ’primarily responsible’ for their own safety while abroad, Federal Government warns

Credit: Unsplash/Štefan Štefančík

Belgians going abroad remain "primarily responsible for their own trip", the Belgian Government reminded people on Tuesday, as the summer holidays and the football World Cup approach.

Every year, Belgians take nine million trips abroad, while 571,020 Belgian nationals reside permanently abroad, according to figures from the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Director General of Consular Affairs Joris Salden emphasised at a press conference following the 'European Day for Safe Travel Abroad' that these trips can represent a significant challenge in an increasingly unstable world.

The assistance provided to citizens abroad is limited to certain situations by the consular code. These include deaths, serious accidents, worrying disappearances, crimes, arrests and child abductions.

To travel safely, Salden reiterated several principles. Belgians should consult the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, where they can find all necessary practical information about their destination. Citizens should also register on the 'Travellers Online' website to inform the authorities of their travel plans and to allow consular services to maintain contact if necessary.

When preparing for travel abroad, officials recommended checking the validity of identity documents and inquiring about the need for a visa or travel authorisation. Travellers should also get vaccinated, bring sufficient medication, purchase travel insurance and prepare a list of useful phone numbers alongside copies of identity documents.