Socialist Party leader cleared after calling think tank 'far-right'

Paul Magnette (PS) pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Hainaut Court of First Instance dismissed a Thomas More Institute's lawsuit against French-speaking socialist leader Paul Magnette (PS).

The court ruled last week that Magnette had a "sufficient factual basis" to describe the Thomas More Institute as "far-right" and acted within the limits of his freedom of expression.

The case originated in April 2025 during an interview with LN24. Magnette attacked the Franco-Belgian think tank, claiming it was "close to the National Rally (RN)" and used rhetoric typical of the far right.

The Thomas More Institute, which presents itself as a defender of "civilisational patriotism," argued these remarks "severely discredited" its reputation. The group sought one euro in symbolic damages.

The court's Charleroi division ruled against the institute on 18 May. Following European case law, the judge reiterated that freedom of expression is fundamental and applies even to statements that shock or offend.

Because the institute actively participates in public debate, the judge noted it must accept that its positions will be criticised.

The ruling listed several factors that justified the "far-right" label. The judge pointed to the background of founder and former French minister Charles Millon, as well as the affiliations of director Aymeric de Lamotte and supporter Pierre-Edouard Sterin.

Furthermore, the court described the institute's claims regarding Education in Relational, Emotional, and Sexual Life (EVRAS) as "disinformation".

Magnette celebrated the decision on X, stating that opponents tried to convict him for "telling the truth".

This legal victory comes amid a "culture war" in Belgium led by French-speaking liberal leader Georges-Louis Bouchez (MR). Bouchez has previously threatened legal action against those who label his party or members "far-right".

The Reformist Movement (MR) has so far declined to participate in a review of the Charter of Democracy.

The charter maintains a cordon sanitaire against the far right, but the MR argues it should also include the far left and "communitarian" parties.