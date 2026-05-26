STIB adapts its network for the Zinneke Parade and 20-km race

A tram of Brussels public transport company STIB-MIVB. © Belga / Eric Lalmand

Brussels is preparing for a festive and bustling weekend with the Zinneke Parade on Saturday and a 20-km race through the city on Sunday.

The 46th edition of the race will feature 45,000 runners navigating a route that begins and ends at the Cinquantenaire Park, passing landmarks such as the Warande Park, the Palace of Justice, Avenue Louise, Bois de la Cambre, and Montgomery Square.

To accommodate the heavy crowds, public transport operator STIB is increasing capacity on Metro lines 1 and 5 as well as tram lines 7 and 25. Some tram and bus services will be temporarily rerouted, suspended, or limited, including a shuttle bus connecting the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) and Vanderkindere.

Key starting and finishing areas will be accessible via Merode, Schuman, and Montgomery metro stations.

On Saturday, the Zinneke Parade will bring vibrant traditional festivities to the city centre from 3.00 p.m. The parade will pass through iconic locations such as the Grand Place, the Stock Exchange, and the Saint-Géry halls.

Visitors can easily reach the event via De Brouckère, Bourse, and Central Station metro stops. Bus Line 95 will be diverted during the parade.

As part of the festivities, the STIB is adding its own flair with live performances. The Nebugroove brass band will play at Rogier metro station at 7.00 p.m. and later at Bourse station.

At the same time, La Nouvelle Flibuste brass band will start at Stockel station and travel towards West station, performing short Metro concerts along the way, each lasting around 20 minutes.