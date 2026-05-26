Temperature soars to a record-breaking 30.3 degrees in Uccle

The temperature rose to a record-breaking 30.3 degrees on Tuesday 26 May 2026. © Belga

The temperature reached a record-breaking 30.3 degrees Celsius in Uccle on Tuesday, according to meteorologist David Dehenauw of the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Earlier in the day, the previous record from 26 May 1985 was surpassed when the mercury in Uccle climbed to 29.1 degrees. The 1985 record stood at 29.0 degrees.

The temperature continued to rise, eventually peaking at 30.3 degrees Celsius.

This made Tuesday a tropical day, defined as a day with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius or higher.