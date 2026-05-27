Moscow court moves to recover €217 billion from Euroclear

The Euroclear headquarters in Brussels, which holds around €180 billion in frozen Russian assets. Credit: Belga

A Moscow arbitration court granted the Russian central bank the right to demand immediate enforcement of a ruling against Brussels-based financial institution Euroclear over frozen Russian assets.

The decision, issued in mid-May, enabled the bank to seek payment from Euroclear in Russia or an allied country, despite teh firm's appeal, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The court ordered Euroclear to pay damages totalling 18.2 trillion roubles (approximately €217 billion) in May for freezing billions of euros in Russian assets within the European Union (EU) following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Euroclear argued that Russian legal actions are not recognised under EU law. Russian assets held by the firm remained frozen in accordance with international sanctions.

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