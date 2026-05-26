Mons cemetery named most beautiful burial ground in Wallonia

Mons cemetery © Wikimedia Commons

The cemetery in Mons has been awarded the title of the most beautiful burial ground in Wallonia following a public vote organised by digital mapping company D2D3.

The contest, held for the first time this year, was open to all citizens and aimed to promote Wallonia’s funeral heritage while raising awareness of the historical and cultural value of cemeteries, which are often overlooked.

From 1 to 30 April, nearly 2,500 votes were cast to determine a winner among the 2,995 cemeteries in the region.

The ten burial grounds with the highest number of votes were evaluated by a jury that included journalist Thierry Luthers, an author on the topic, Xavier Deflorenne, coordinator of the Walloon Public Service's Funeral Heritage Management Unit, and Isabelle Rawart, an adviser on smart territories and digital strategy for Wallonia.

Mons was chosen for its overall quality and remarkable balance. The jury highlighted its rich funeral and historical heritage, well-maintained grounds, and harmonious landscaping.

Special mention was also given to the cemeteries of Limbourg in Liège province and Saint-Servais Belgrade in Namur.

Meanwhile, the cemetery of Lorette in Ath emerged as the public favourite, receiving 320 votes.