Belgium in Brief: Rising temperatures (and rents)

Credit: Belga

A very summery hello, bonjour and goeiemiddag to you!

Today, you've got Maïthé Chini sending you an overview of what's happening on our front page on this warm Wednesday.

It may come as no surprise to anyone who has taken a look at the rental market in Brussels in recent months, but housing costs are taking up an ever-larger share of people's household budgets in the capital – with lower-income households being particularly hard hit.

A recent analysis by the Brussels Institute for Statistics and Analysis (BISA) showed that Brussels families spend an average of 34.6% of their budget on housing. This includes rent, maintenance costs, water and energy bills, and minor repairs.

House prices in the city have risen much faster than the cost of living in recent years, making it increasingly difficult for households to find a home. You can find a more in-depth look at the situation here.

Also on our homepage is an update on the tragic accident that happened yesterday morning in Flanders. A school minibus was hit by a train at a level crossing in Buggenhout, resulting in four fatalities: two children, aged 12 and 15, died, along with the bus driver, 49, and the supervisor, 27. Five other children were seriously injured and hospitalised.

The minibus had been travelling on a street parallel to the railway, before the driver turned left onto the level crossing while the barrier was already down. Our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo gives an overview of everything we know.

We also took a look at where people can swim in nature in Belgium. With temperatures soaring to over 30°C this week, many in built-up Brussels are desperate for somewhere to go for a refreshing dip.

Sadly, the city has a distinct lack of outdoor swimming spots available. Reporter Isabella Vivian gives an overview of some of the best places to take a dip in nature in the country.

As warm weather, swimming, barbecuing, and having a drink outside usually go hand in hand, reporter Anas El Baye fills you in on the rules in Brussels.

The most important thing to remember? Enjoying the summer-like vibes must be done with caution, Anas warns.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

See you later!

Maïthé

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Brussels families spend a significantly higher share of their household budgets on housing than those in Flanders and Wallonia.

Read more.

Belgian investigators are looking into the possible causes behind Wednesday's tragic accident which killed four people, including two children. Read more.

Kristina Chetcuti advises a reader who is curious about using weight-loss drugs, but has concerns about the possible side-effects.

Read more.

As the weather heats up, you may be tempted to enjoy an al fresco dinner or drink in a Brussels park – but it pays to know the rules beforehand.

Read more.

"We cannot accept that a municipality simply does whatever it wants," said State Secretary Karine Lalieux (PS). Read more.

"We are aware that these interruptions are inconvenient, but they are necessary". Read more.

What better way to enjoy the warmer weather than by exploring one of the country's unique swimming spots listed below? Read more.