Wednesday 27 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Bel20 index posts small gains thanks to AB InBev, Argenx et al

Wednesday 27 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Bel20 index posts small gains thanks to AB InBev, Argenx et al
Beer producers AB Inbev led a BSE rebound on Wednesday 27 May, rising by 2.26%. © BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The Brussels Stock Exchange rebounded on Wednesday, with the Bel20 index rising 0.17% to 5,631.08 points after Tuesday’s decline.

Major stocks led the gains, including AB InBev, which climbed 2.26% to €72.40, and Argenx, which closed 2.16% higher at €72.40.

Among mid-cap companies, Nyxoah surged 6.49% to €2.48, while Payton Planar grew by 4.65% to €9.00 despite reporting a drop in first-quarter revenue from $11.6 million to $10.7 million, and its net profit halving from $2.9 million to $1.4 million.

Lakefront Biotech rose 1.51% to €24.40, following news that Bank of America had acquired a 9.30% stake in the company, previously known as Galapagos.

Care Property Invest increased 0.76% to €13.22 after Fitch Ratings assigned it a BBB− credit rating for its investments in social real estate.

On the losing side, Umicore fell 3.32% to €25.62, making it the biggest decliner among index stocks.

Outside the index, CMB.Tech dropped 3.64% to €13.78, while Avantium slipped 3.04% to €8.92. Avantium, in collaboration with Dutch company Heynen Systems, has developed a pillow incorporating plant-based raw materials.

Gimv closed 0.50% lower at €49.30 despite reporting a 12.1% annual increase in its intrinsic value, which reached €56.70 by the end of the first quarter.

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