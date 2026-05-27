Bel20 index posts small gains thanks to AB InBev, Argenx et al

Beer producers AB Inbev led a BSE rebound on Wednesday 27 May, rising by 2.26%. © BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The Brussels Stock Exchange rebounded on Wednesday, with the Bel20 index rising 0.17% to 5,631.08 points after Tuesday’s decline.

Major stocks led the gains, including AB InBev, which climbed 2.26% to €72.40, and Argenx, which closed 2.16% higher at €72.40.

Among mid-cap companies, Nyxoah surged 6.49% to €2.48, while Payton Planar grew by 4.65% to €9.00 despite reporting a drop in first-quarter revenue from $11.6 million to $10.7 million, and its net profit halving from $2.9 million to $1.4 million.

Lakefront Biotech rose 1.51% to €24.40, following news that Bank of America had acquired a 9.30% stake in the company, previously known as Galapagos.

Care Property Invest increased 0.76% to €13.22 after Fitch Ratings assigned it a BBB− credit rating for its investments in social real estate.

On the losing side, Umicore fell 3.32% to €25.62, making it the biggest decliner among index stocks.

Outside the index, CMB.Tech dropped 3.64% to €13.78, while Avantium slipped 3.04% to €8.92. Avantium, in collaboration with Dutch company Heynen Systems, has developed a pillow incorporating plant-based raw materials.

Gimv closed 0.50% lower at €49.30 despite reporting a 12.1% annual increase in its intrinsic value, which reached €56.70 by the end of the first quarter.