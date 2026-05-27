Leuven station reopens after false bomb threat

Leuven railway station. © BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM

A bomb scare that occurred on Wednesday at the Leuven train station was a false alarm, according to local police and the national railway company, SNCB.

The site has been reopened to the public, allowing rail services to resume.

Police spokesperson Marc Vranckx said a thorough search of the station, including the De Bond car park, revealed nothing suspicious.

The station and its surroundings are now accessible, and efforts are focused on restoring normal operations.

The SNCB warned that train disruptions are expected to persist throughout the evening.

Travellers are advised to check the SNCB website and app for updated journey information.