Belgian Tanguy Taller released in Cambodia after royal pardon

Tanguy Taller was sentenced to life in prison.

Tanguy Taller, a Belgian convicted of drug smuggling and sentenced to life in Cambodia, has been released following a royal pardon by King Norodom Sihamoni, and has already returned to Belgium.

Taller had been imprisoned in Cambodia since 2018 after being convicted of smuggling drugs, although he has consistently maintained his innocence. Earlier this year, he filed a complaint against the State of Belgium, claiming it had not done enough to secure his return.

Belgium’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, expressed gratitude to Cambodia’s king and authorities for facilitating the pardon.

“I thank King Norodom Sihamoni for his clemency, and I commend the ongoing efforts of my consular staff to support Mr Taller and his family during this challenging period,” Prévot said.

Although Belgium and Cambodia signed a bilateral treaty earlier this year regarding the transfer of prisoners, Taller’s release was not covered under the agreement, as it is still awaiting ratification.

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden called the development a breakthrough and reaffirmed efforts to assist other imprisoned Belgians abroad. “The relevant services and departments continue to prioritise the wellbeing of Belgian citizens facing incarceration abroad,” she stated.

Belgium is also providing consular support to another Belgian prisoner still held in Cambodia, but officials declined to share further details, citing privacy concerns and the sensitivity of the case.