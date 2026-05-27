Suspect arrested in connection with Liege human trafficking case

A courtroom in Liège. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

One of five suspects detained on Tuesday in connection with alleged social fraud and human trafficking involving a subcontractor for several hotels in Liège province has been placed under arrest.

This was reported by various media on Wednesday.

Investigators conducted 12 searches on Tuesday, targeting hotels — including the four Liege-based establishments of the Van der Valk group — and the homes of suspects.

The operation was part of an inquiry into a Liège-based cleaning enterprise suspected of recruiting vulnerable workers and employing them under conditions that possibly violated their dignity.

Authorities have reportedly identified around 30 potential victims, according to the RTBF radio and TV service.

The head of the implicated company, who was one of the five persons detained, has been charged with organising a criminal enterprise, human trafficking, forgery, and multiple offences under social and labour law, Sudinfo reported.