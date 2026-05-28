Belgian historian chosen to herald during Brussels Ommegang

The Ommegang parade in 2022. Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

Historian Bart Van Loo, author of De Bourgondiërs, will serve as the herald for this year's Brussels Ommegang, one of the country's largest folkloric events, taking place on 1 and 3 July.

The Ommegang, meaning "going around the church," dates back to 1348, according to legend, and began as a religious procession.

Over time, it gained secular and political significance, notably in 1549 when Brussels presented it to Emperor Charles V to showcase the city's economic and military power.

Today, the Ommegang continues to draw large crowds. This year's procession will feature three marching bands, two groups of ancient instruments, 48 federal police horses, hunting dogs, falcons, and eight giants.

A notable highlight is the St. George's dragon, a 4.25-meter-long structure with a wingspan of 2.3 meters, weighing 105 kilograms and carried by a single person.

The procession, stretching 3.5 kilometres and involving 900 participants, will begin at 20:30 from the Royal Park and make its way through Brussels' streets towards the Grand Place.

There, at 21:00, the evening spectacle will commence amidst illuminated historic façades.

Alongside the procession, the Sablon area will host four days of Renaissance-inspired activities from 1 to 4 July, including a free historical market with over 30 stalls.

Visitors can enjoy knight tournaments, foot combat, and live crossbow demonstrations. The ancient crossbow guilds will also hold competitions on 1 and 3 July, with the winner ceremonially presented at the Grand Place with the Golden Arrow.

Bart Van Loo will narrate the history of Brussels, Emperor Charles V, and the Burgundian Netherlands for spectators, while cartoonist Fred Jannin will sketch the event live, capturing costumes and atmosphere.

Presentation duties will be shared by Thomas de Bergeyck in French, with Bert Kruismans delivering the English commentary and Janelle Vanes narrating in Dutch.

Japan is the 2026 guest of honour, marking 160 years of diplomatic ties with Belgium.

Last year, the Ommegang was featured during the 2025 World Exhibition in Osaka.

This year's event also pays tribute to the 800th anniversary of the Saint Michael and Gudula Cathedral in Brussels. As a result, the procession's route has been adjusted to pass by the cathedral.

Tickets for the Grand Place evening spectacle cost between €59 and €89, while all activities at the Sablon remain free of charge.

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