MSF workers undergo crash-course before deployment to Ebola-hit area

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) staff heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo to combat the Ebola outbreak undergo a two-day intensive training at the organisation’s headquarters in Ixelles.

The training, currently being provided to 25 workers, includes refresher courses on medical practices and protocols related to Ebola.

Participants include medical professionals and logistical support staff, many of whom have experience fighting Ebola or working in the affected area, which includes the northeastern region of Ituri. Ebola cases have also been confirmed in the neighbouring provinces of North Kivu and Uganda.

By the end of last week, more than 900 suspected cases of Ebola had been reported, with 223 confirmed deaths, but authorities fear the actual number may be higher.

Ongoing conflicts in the affected area complicate efforts to contain the outbreak.

MSF emphasises its strict neutrality and independence, engaging in dialogue with the various factions controlling local territories. In Goma, the capital of North Kivu, these include the M23 rebel movement, which is supported by Rwanda.

Hostility towards aid organisations has risen in some areas, fuelled by cultural tensions over burial practices for victims of Ebola. Attacks on health centres have been reported as communities resist intervention due to mistrust.

“It’s crucial we address these concerns alongside medical treatment,” says Kristel Eerdekens, MSF’s deputy director. “Our teams are trained to engage with communities, and we are deploying anthropologists and sociologists to help build understanding.”

This week, MSF is shipping an additional 70 tonnes of medical supplies, tents, and protective equipment from its Brussels warehouse to support the mission.

Financing for the intervention comes from the organisation’s emergency fund.