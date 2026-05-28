Ghent tests contraceptive pill for pigeons

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Ghent will launch, next week, a pilot project using contraceptive-treated corn to address pigeon nuisances in a humane way.

Corn containing the contraceptive will be distributed via special dispensers installed at E. Pynaertkaai, in the Ledeberg neighbourhood, and K. Rymhofplein in Rabot.

The aim is to curb the reproduction of urban pigeons.

The city is collaborating with Vets For City Pigeons, a group specialised in humane pigeon management. A similar strategy is currently being tested in Leuven.

According to Bram Van Braeckevelt, alderman for animal welfare, the project explores whether birth control can be an effective, animal-friendly addition to existing measures against pigeon overpopulation.

Ghent plans to reduce pigeon trapping further while maintaining efforts to educate residents about feeding bans and limit nesting opportunities. Pigeons will only be trapped and euthanised in areas experiencing severe, persistent nuisance.

Animal rights organisation Gaia has expressed support for Ghent’s initiative. Its president, Michel Vandenbosch, called the contraceptive programme the “most humane method” for managing pigeon populations.

In Leuven, Gaia claims similar efforts have reduced pigeon numbers by 40%.

However, Gaia criticised Gent’s continued use of trapping in exceptional cases. Vandenbosch called for an end to practices such as gassing or breaking the necks of captured pigeons.

“We strongly urge authorities to stop trapping and killing pigeons. There are more humane solutions,” Vandenbosch said. He emphasised that contraception should become the primary strategy for Ghent’s pigeon policy moving forward.