Management and unions reach agreement at Bpost

© BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Bpost management and trade unions have reached an agreement on a new collective labour agreement for 2026-2027, introducing later start times for postal workers’ rounds.

The company announced the agreement on Thursday evening, highlighting improvements such as increased meal voucher allowances.

CEO Chris Peeters described the deal as offering clarity and guarantees for both employees and the business.

The agreement follows a period of social conflict in March, sparked by a transformation plan aimed at adapting the postal service to changes in the parcel delivery market.

Key measures included postponing start times for postal rounds.

Under the new agreement, postal workers will begin their rounds 1 hour 45 minutes later, instead of the two-hour delay initially proposed.

Local variations to the timing will be possible, along with added flexibility in service start times, as part of the new transport plan.