Internal Federal Audit again refuses to look into the purchase of anti-drone equipment

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken © Belga / Jonas Roosens

The Federal Internal Audit (AFI) service has again refused to investigate the controversial €50 million purchase of anti-drone equipment by the Ministry of Defence, a source confirmed.

Defence Minister Theo Francken has faced heavy criticism since a VRT report highlighted irregularities in the purchase, questioning the use of a negotiated procedure instead of a public tender and the selection of suppliers.

The minister previously assured that AFI would be asked to carry out an audit, but the agency initially said it was unable to investigate the matter. A second request, made on Wednesday, has now been rejected.

Sources suggest that AFI is short staffed and is reluctant to become involved in an ongoing preliminary investigation by the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

AFI had conducted an inquiry eight years ago into contracts for replacing F-16 jets with F-35s, but this case has not received the same treatment.

The situation has become politically fraught, with Vooruit, the Flemish socialist party, pledging to block further military purchases until an audit is completed.

Peter Buysrogge, chairman of the parliamentary Defence Committee and a member of Francken's Nieuw Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) party, is working on a proposal to submit the case to the Court of Audit, in collaboration with the committee and the court itself.