Family to bid farewell to boy killed in school minibus accident

People mourn and lay flowers at the spot of Tuesday's tragic train accident in Buggenhout, on Wednesday, 27 May 2026. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The funeral of one of the children killed in the Buggenhout accident, when a train collided with a school minibus at a level crossing, is set to take place on Saturday in Bornem.

The municipality and the family have appealed to the press to respect the event with serenity and discretion.

Mayor Greet De Bruyn stressed that the family must be allowed to bid farewell to the child in peace.

The local authorities also seek to safeguard the privacy of the many friends, classmates, and young people of the same age as the victims.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning at a level crossing in Buggenhout, East Flanders, involving a bus and a train.

The train collided with a school minibus shortly after 08:00. A bus driver, 49, a female supervisor, 27, and two children, 15 and 12, were killed.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy.