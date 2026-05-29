Credit: Belga

Hello, bonjour and goeiemiddag!

It's Maïthé Chini back again, giving you this week's last dose of Belgian news in English.

After months of back-and-forth negotiations, the Federal Government finally came to an agreement about a series of controversial measures late last night.

They agreed on important issues such as the pension reform and energy support (especially for those using their own car to commute to work), but also on capping Belgium's automatic wage indexation, which links wages, pensions and benefits to inflation.

Under the new rules, future index-linked pay rises will be fully applied only to the first €4,000 of a gross monthly salary – meaning that those earning more than €4,000 gross per month will not see their full wages indexed.

While Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) says this measure will be good for Belgium's budget, critics say that it is weakening the country's long-standing wage protection system. Read more about it here.

The decision came at an interesting time – right after the publication of a national survey, which found that Belgians look at the country's economy with "pessimism" and "a strong sense of crisis".

While these kinds of survey responses usually tend to differ quite strongly between regions in Belgium, this time a majority of participants in Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia were in rare agreement: the economy deteriorated over the past year, they said.

Experts believe this has to do with forces outside of Belgium's control (such as the rising energy prices due to the conflict in the Middle East), but also the realisation that the government(s) can no longer protect citizens from these shocks. You can get the long and short of it here.

Something else that might cause some pessimism, especially among drivers in Brussels, is the expected traffic situation in the city this weekend.

With the biennial folkloric Zinneke Parade on Saturday, the Brussels 20 km running event on Sunday, and the Critical Mass cycling rides on Friday and Sunday, the city's streets will likely be full of spectators, cyclists and runners.

As a result, traffic and public transport disruptions are to be expected. Anas El Baye fills you in on everything you need to know.

On the other hand, such a packed weekend means that there is plenty to do in Brussels. With temperatures finally dropping after a few sweltering days, it's the perfect time to get outside and discover all the city has to offer.

From art and music festivals to cultural heritage, English-language comedy and bargain hunting, there's something for everyone this weekend. Isabella Vivian gives you the lowdown.

Wishing you a nice and refreshing weekend, and if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

À tout!

Maïthé

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"Firstly, people feel that they have no control over prices – particularly energy prices. And secondly, they feel that the government can not protect them from these shocks." Read more.

Under the new rules, future index-linked pay rises will be fully applied only to the first €4,000 of a gross monthly salary. Read more.

Brussels should brace for a bustling weekend as several major events are set to cause traffic and disrupt public transport. Read more.

"As with other European countries, Belgium has been totally sidelined. Its silence is the policy of appeasement,” says the exiled Ali Bagheri. Read more.

EU officials say they are being tortured by the longer charge times needed to use electric cars during their monthly trips. It's a non-debate. Read more.

With temperatures soaring in Belgium, sleepless nights are becoming more frequent for many of us here in Brussels. Read more.

From art and music festivals and cultural heritage to English-language comedy and bargain hunting, there's something for everyone this weekend. Read more.