Club Brugge coach settles high-profile money laundering case without criminal prosecution

Club's head coach Ivan Leko pictured at the start of a soccer match between KV Mechelen and Club Brugge KV, Thursday 21 May 2026 in Mechelen, on the ninth day of the Champion's Play-offs of the 2025-2026 "Jupiler Pro League" first division of the Belgian championship. Credit: Belga

Club Brugge coach Ivan Leko has reached a settlement with Belgian authorities in connection to the “Clean Hands” operation, as reported by De Tijd on Saturday.

The investigation into money laundering and corruption in Belgian professional football began in 2018.

Several high-profile figures, including Club Brugge President Bart Verhaeghe, former Club Brugge CEO Vincent Mannaert, ex-AA Gent technical director Michel Louwagie, and former Lokeren and Genk coach Peter Maes, have previously reached similar agreements with the prosecution.

According to De Tijd, Ivan Leko’s settlement will allow him to avoid criminal prosecution. The exact date of his agreement remains undisclosed.

Herman Van Holsbeeck, the former Anderlecht executive, has yet to finalise a deal, the paper added.

Although the judicial investigation was concluded in 2022, no trial date has been set.

Belgium’s public prosecutor has proposed referring the remaining 56 suspects to a correctional court, De Tijd reported.

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