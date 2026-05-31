China and EU on brink of trade war

Cargo boxes pictured at Brussels Airport in Zaventem on Friday 29 November 2024. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

China has warned it will respond decisively if the European Union imposes new restrictive trade measures.

The warning follows a statement from the European Commission on Friday, which argued the current trade relationship with China is unsustainable.

In a declaration released by China’s Ministry of Commerce, Beijing stated it would take “resolute countermeasures” if the EU proceeds with unilateral trade instruments or discriminatory restrictions.

The European Union has accused China of engaging in unfair competition, favouring domestic companies and limiting the trade of critical raw materials with strategic partners such as Europe.

Brussels is now considering tighter trade policies towards China, including measures that could restrict the country’s access to the EU market for chemicals, metals, and clean energy technologies.

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