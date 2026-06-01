Flanders tightens rules for Airbnb rentals

The Airbnb platform. Credit: Belga

The Flemish Government has decided to introduce stricter rules for Airbnb-style holiday rentals, announced Flemish Tourism Minister Hans Bonte (Vooruit) on Friday.

Only properties with an official registration number from Tourism Flanders will soon be allowed to advertise on online platforms. Local councils will also receive stronger powers to deal with nuisance and illegal rentals.

Annual checks by Tourism Flanders found that only six in ten inspected properties followed Flanders' accommodation rules. Owners must register their property and meet standards on fire safety, insurance and hygiene.

Under the new measures, properties without a registration number will no longer be allowed on booking websites. Online platforms will also have to share information about listings and activities with Tourism Flanders.

If a property breaks local planning rules, a report from the local council will now be enough for Tourism Flanders to close it down. Currently, authorities must still go through a legal enforcement process that can sometimes take years.

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