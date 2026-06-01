Flanders boosts support for childminders

Illustrative image of childcare. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

The Flemish Government is introducing new measures to strengthen family-based childcare in Flanders, including higher pay for childminders, announced Welfare Minister Caroline Gennez (Vooruit) on Monday.

Flanders is investing an extra €200 million per year in childcare during this legislative term. Part of that funding will now go directly to supporting childminders.

Around €9.3 million will be used to improve wages for childminders employed under worker contracts. More money will also go towards training, workplace support and guidance for childcare organisers.

Childminders who invest in their facilities will be able to apply for installation and renovation grants. Additional funding has also been set aside to adjust subsidies after the federal increase in the guaranteed minimum income.

Gennez said childminders remain an important part of childcare in Flanders. "We want to avoid losing this home-based form of childcare. That is why we are investing in strengthening support for childminders," she said.

The announcement follows earlier plans by the Flemish Government to expand affordable childcare across the region. Nearly 4,000 new income-based childcare places have already been approved, with thousands more expected by 2029 as authorities try to tackle long waiting lists and growing demand from families.