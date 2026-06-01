DIGI to start selling mobile phone contracts in Belgium's post offices

Illustration picture taken during the launch of the Belgian branch of telecommunications firm Digi Group, Wednesday 11 December 2024 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Mobile and internet subscriptions from the telecoms operator DIGI will soon be available to sign up for at any of Belgium's 655 post offices.

Bpost and DIGI have entered into a partnership to this end, the two companies announced in a press release on Monday.

The partnership between Bpost and DIGI, the financial terms of which have not been disclosed, is for a period of five years.

The telecom operator’s services are already available in Belgium's 83 largest post offices. A phased roll-out will follow, aiming to cover all 655 post offices "during the summer".

For this partnership, Bpost launched a commercial selection process open to all players in the telecommunications sector. This followed a pilot phase conducted with several suppliers. DIGI's bid was selected on the basis of objective and predefined criteria.

"Clear agreements regarding quality standards have also been established. Additionally, all candidates were subject to a thorough due diligence process," the press release said.