Belgium to allow victims to request identity of their cyberbullies

Vooruit's Minister for Consumer Protection, Social Fraud and Equal Opportunities Rob Beenders (Vooruit), in the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 13 May 2026. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Victims of cyberbullying in Belgium will soon be able to ask the country's Telecommunications Ombudsman’s Office for the identity of anonymous perpetrators, announced Minister for Consumer Protection Rob Beenders (Vooruit).

Belgium's Telecommunications Ombudsman Service received thousands of complaints about online bullying last year, often involving serious offences such as death threats, intimidation or stalking, sometimes by anonymous perpetrators.

If this occurs via telephone or text message, victims can already request information about the perpetrators from the authorities using the telephone number.

However, this legislation has not yet been applied to online bullying.

Now, Minister for Consumer Protection Rob Beenders (Vooruit) is amending the law, together with Digitalisation Minister Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés).

The Ombudsman’s Office will soon be able to help identify the identity and address of anonymous perpetrators.

Victims can then use that information to go to the police, take legal action or contact the perpetrator themselves.

Operators and other relevant services will be obliged to cooperate with the investigation. If they don't, they will face a fine from the telecoms regulator BIPT, said Beenders.

The reform was given the green light at the Federal Government meeting on Friday.