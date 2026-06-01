EU launches rules to standardise transport emissions calculations across all modes

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New EU rules setting a single method for calculating greenhouse-gas emissions from freight and passenger transport have entered into force today.

The rules, known as CountEmissionsEU, establish an EU-wide approach for working out transport emissions across all modes — such as road, rail, air and sea — using one standard methodology, the European Commission announced on Monday.

The framework is aligned with EN ISO 14083:2023, an international standard for measuring greenhouse-gas emissions from transport operations.

CountEmissionsEU covers “door-to-door” calculations, meaning emissions can be measured across an entire journey rather than only one leg.

What the framework covers

The methodology applies to EU companies that voluntarily disclose transport emissions, with the requirement that published figures are consistent and verifiable under the new rules, the Commission said.

Further steps include additional EU measures — implementing and delegated acts — to refine technical details.

The Commission informed it will provide guidance and digital tools to support implementation, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Full application of the framework is expected by the end of 2030.