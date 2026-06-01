Belgium experiences third-warmest spring since records began

Sunbathing at the Brussels Park. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

The average temperature for spring 2026 was 12.1°C in Belgium, well above the normal average of 10.5°C for the country – making this the third-warmest since records began in 1833, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

As is traditional, the spring consisted of alternating warmer and colder periods. On 27 March, the lowest temperature was recorded at the measuring station in Uccle at -1.3°C. On 29 May, the RMI recorded the highest temperature in Uccle: 30.5°C.

There were a total of nine summer days with a temperature of 25°C or higher. This figure ranks third since records began in 1892. Only in 2018 (13) and 2007 (11) were there more summer days during the spring.

There were also two tropical days with a temperature of 30°C or higher this spring. This also ranks third, following three tropical days in 1922 and 1998.

All these high temperatures were accompanied by plenty of sunshine. In Uccle, the three spring months were sunnier than average. In total, the RMI recorded 644 hours and 18 minutes of sunshine.

At the same time, both March and May were wetter than average. However, with a very dry April, the spring rainfall total of 155.6 millimetres was ultimately below the normal value of 165.6 millimetres.

Month of extremes

Specifically for the month of May, the average monthly temperature of 15.4°C was also well above the normal temperature for that month, which is usually 13.9°C.

The fact that May was a month of extremes is illustrated by the temperatures recorded in Uccle: from a minimum of 2.8°C on 15 May to a maximum of 30.5°C on 29 May.

In Belgium, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on 12 May in Rossignol (Luxembourg) at -1.4°C. The highest temperature was recorded on 26 May in Lier (Antwerp) at 33.2°C.

The month began with a number of warm days, but the temperature soon took a turn. A long cooler spell followed, and at the end of the month temperatures soared again. The last ten days of May (21–31 May) were by far the warmest on record, reports the RMI.

After all those high maximum temperatures, it is no surprise that May is now the 16th consecutive month in which the average monthly temperature has been above the respective normal value.