'Mostly females with young': 100 sharks have already washed up on Belgian coast

Credit: Belga/Gemeente Koksijde Handout

Over the past few days, around 100 dead sharks have washed up on the Belgian coast, near Koksijde, according to the Institute for Agricultural, Fisheries and Food Research (ILVO).

Since Thursday, numerous dead spotted smooth-hound sharks have been washing up on the beach in the Koksijde area. The number has now risen to 100 washed-up animals. They may have become entangled in a fisherman’s net and been thrown overboard as by-catch.

ILVO's Joanna Desmidt has already examined 57 washed-up specimens and found that they are mainly adult females with young.

"We suspect that there is a nursery area near De Panne and Koksijde,” she said. "It is also possible that the females were on their way to the Scheldt delta, a known nursery area."

ILVO is now working with the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences (KBIN) to determine the possible catch location. In doing so, researchers aim to better map the distribution of sharks.

"Some shark species, such as the spotted smooth-hound, are vulnerable and particularly sensitive to fishing pressure and pollution, partly due to their slow growth and low reproduction rate. In the North Sea, populations of these species have declined sharply in recent decades," they say.

Desmidt will be examining other animals as well. “The specimens I have already examined were already in a reasonable state of decomposition. That is why it was not possible to carry out very extensive investigations,” says Desmidt.

"The animals I will be examining further are in better condition. The aim is therefore to use further investigations to find out what happened to the animals and how we can prevent this in the future," she said.