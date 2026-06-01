British government releases new 'Mandelson Files'

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson. © Henry NICHOLLS / AFP

The UK government has released new documents related to the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

Approximately 1,500 pages of documents, including emails and internal communications, have been published online. These files shed light on Mandelson’s controversial tenure, which began in 2025 and ended just months later following revelations about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An investigation into Mandelson, who was arrested by police in February, remains ongoing. Allegations suggest that he passed sensitive documents to Epstein during his time as a government minister between 2008 and 2010.

The newly released documents reportedly contain exchanges between Mandelson, government officials, and high-ranking civil servants.

According to the BBC, Mandelson declined to share his personal WhatsApp messages with authorities.

One message reveals that Mandelson assured the then-Foreign Secretary in 2024 that the government would “never regret” appointing him.

A previous batch of documents published in March highlighted warnings given to Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the “reputational risks” attached to Mandelson’s connection with Epstein.

These revelations, labelled the 'Mandelson Files,' could further undermine the government’s standing.

Starmer’s leadership was already under pressure from this scandal involving a prominent political ally.

Starmer has repeatedly apologised for Mandelson’s appointment while rejecting calls for his resignation, even from members of his own party.