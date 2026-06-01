No. 1722 hotline activated for storm or flood risk

Credit: Belga

The Interior Ministry activated Hotline 1722 on Monday evening for persons in need of assistance with storm damage or flooding.

Emergency number 112 remains available for life-threatening emergencies.

The Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a warning for severe weather conditions. On Tuesday, several waves of showers are expected across Belgium, which could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potentially hail.

Rainfall totals may be particularly high in areas south of the Sambre and Meuse rivers.

The 1722 hotline is reserved for non-life-threatening situations. For immediate danger, 112 should still be contacted.

Requests for firefighter assistance, such as managing storm or water-related damage, can be submitted online via www.1722.be or by calling 1722.

Authorities encourage using the e-loket to avoid overwhelming emergency call centres and to ensure prompt responses for those in critical need.