Thibaut Courtois invests in KRC Genk

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. © BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Thibaut Courtois has invested in KRC Genk through his platform NXTPLAY, marking a return to the club where he launched his professional football career about 17 years ago.

The 34-year-old signed the contract at Genk’s stadium on Saturday afternoon during a media event. The deal awaited final approval on Monday evening by the club’s General Assembly.

Courtois described the investment as a homecoming, stating that it was a commitment to help Genk grow and achieve its sporting ambitions. The Real Madrid goalkeeper aims to enhance the club’s commercial potential, a goal he has pursued with investments in French club Le Mans and Spain’s CD Extremadura.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

This minority investment is part of a long-term initiative that could generate up to €60 million for the club over the coming years. Genk had previously announced a record turnover of €103 million for 2022.

NXTPLAY will also gain representation on Genk’s Board of Directors. This role is expected to be filled by Courtois’ business partner and close friend, Gonzalo Vila, as seen in similar collaborations with Le Mans and Extremadura.

Courtois praised Genk’s development trajectory over the past decades, highlighting its stable foundation, renowned academy, and financial sustainability.

He emphasised the symbolic significance of the investment alongside its strategic value, reflecting his personal connection to the club where he grew up.