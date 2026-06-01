Van driver causes pileup on E34, injuring many people

© Belga

A van driver caused collisions with at least 20 other vehicles on the E34 motorway between Zelzate and Maldegem, on Monday evening.

The federal police have confirmed the incident, which left several people injured.

The van driver was arrested at 7:50 p.m. on 1 June by the federal traffic police near Maldegem.

According to police spokesperson An Berger, the van struck at least twenty vehicles and a motorcyclist while travelling on the E34 between Antwerp and Maldegem.

Several cars sustained severe damage, and many individuals were injured in the pileup.

Police are documenting each collision in separate official reports.

The driver has been placed at the disposal of the public prosecutor’s office.