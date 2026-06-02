Belgium in Brief: Shutting the door to international talent

Credit: Belga

Hallo iedereen, bonjour à toutes et tous! You've got Maïthé Chini in your inbox again today.

Breaking news has just come in that flights to and from Belgium will be suspended from 14:00 today due to industrial action at Skeyes, the air traffic control operator. Read everything we know so far about the strike here.

The other big story of the day concerns Belgium's latest push to curb migration. As our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo writes, international students from outside the European Union will need to achieve certain grades to keep their visas from next week. If they don't, they risk deportation.

With this measure, Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) says she is aiming to combat the "abuse of student status without closing the door to international talent".

But the crackdown on international students does not stop there. Previously, the Federal Government also announced that non-EU students residing in the Brussels-Capital Region on a student visa are no longer entitled to child benefits.

At the same time, the financial threshold for non-EU students wishing to study in Belgium is also being raised from the next academic year. Ugo tells you what all of this means here.

Elsewhere, reporter Rita Alves looked at Belgium's plans for a tobacco-free generation. While the country has previously made considerable progress, this is now at risk due to the lack of measures against industry interference and emerging nicotine-based products.

The national health institute, Sciensano, found that while the self-reported number of smokers in Belgium has reduced over the years, smoking remains a leading cause of preventable deaths in Belgium. Over 9,500 annual deaths in the country are still linked to smoking. Rita tells you all about it.

To properly kick off June, our monthly Gig Guide is also out today. Carefully selected by music journalist Simon Taylor, the guide features The Brussels Times' choices for the concerts that you should not miss throughout June.

And lastly, Belgium is making it possible to allow victims of cyberbullying to request the identity of anonymous perpetrators. Thousands of reports were made about online bullying last year, often involving serious offences such as death threats, intimidation or stalking.

Now, the Federal Government is making it possible for victims to get the identity and address of anonymous perpetrators – information they can then use to go to the police or take legal action.

And before I let you go: as always, should you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Ciao!

Maïthé

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Air traffic to and from Belgium will be suspended from 14:00. Read more.

International students from outside the European Union will need to achieve certain grades to keep their visas or risk being deported. Read more.

Four people lost their lives in a collision between a school minibus and a train at a level crossing in Buggenhout last week. Read more.

Smoking remains a leading cause of preventable deaths in Belgium, contributing to over 9,500 deaths every year in the country. Read more.

Check out the best upcoming gigs in Brussels that you and your friends should not miss this month. Read more.

The Belgian authorities will soon be able to help reveal the identity and address of online trolls and perpetrators of cyberbullying. Read more.

In September 2022, former Belgian justice minister was made aware of a serious threat targeting him, his family was also moved to a safer place. Read more.